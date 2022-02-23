Advertisement

NBC’s scores are in: Record low Olympics ratings

Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in...
Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in Beijing, February 20, 2022. /CFP(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC will be happy to put the Beijing Winter Olympics in the rear-view mirror, as the event had a record low viewership for an American audience and the Olympics.

The games reached an average combined audience of 11.4 million in prime time on NBC, cable and the Peacock streaming service. Those numbers are down 42 percent from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018. A lack of buzz for the Olympics, held half a world today in an authoritarian country with COVID-19 restrictions, kept large numbers of viewers away.

But in a diminished TV world, the Olympics still did better than anything other than pro football this season.

