Local gas prices on the rise amid Ukraine tension

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right behind the U.S., Russia is the world’s second-largest natural gas producer in the world. And Ukraine is the pipeline to the rest of Europe. Gas prices have already started to rise here at home.

Locals are fueling up at a local gas station on their commute home.

“The prices are terrible. It’s like I’m putting gas in my car every day. It’s like you’re not getting gas for the buck,” said Shakish Holliday, commuter.

MORE | Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

It’s especially difficult for those that have to drive on the job.

Chris Ganter, commuter said: “I kind of work a decent bit of jobs on the road, so, it has been affecting me. I’ve been noticing it. I’ve spent probably a few $100 more in gas over the past few months, than over the previous periods.”

Carpools are becoming the norm, and extra trips are becoming less frequent. Even forgetting a single errand or item isn’t worth the additional mileage to turn around.

Rachel Freeman, commuter said: “With everything going on, I can see it getting higher. Not only with our national shortages but then, adding the Ukraine situation on top. I think it’s just going to get worse.”

We took a look at Gas Buddy; Augusta is below the national average per gallon but only by about 10 cents. This time last year, we were sitting at an average of $2.45 per gallon, and now $3.40.

One year average retail price chart in Augusta.
One year average retail price chart in Augusta.

