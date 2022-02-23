High School Basketball Scores, 2/22
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Boys
Glenn Hills 57 Vidalia 85
Burke County 67 Peach County 66
Houston County 56 Evans 64
Northside 37 Grovetown 93
Denmark-Olar 77 Calhoun County 84
Girls
Jeff Davis 20 Josey 72
Aquinas 24 Stratford Academy 47
Warren County 20 Schley County 62
Chattahoochee County 33 Hancock Central 59
Jenkins County 39 Seminole County 47
Early County 27 Washington County 78
Burke County 40 Central 55
Lithia Springs 35 Greenbrier 51
Northside 37 Grovetown 58
