High School Basketball Scores, 2/22

By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Boys

Glenn Hills 57 Vidalia 85

Burke County 67 Peach County 66

Houston County 56 Evans 64

Northside 37 Grovetown 93

Denmark-Olar 77 Calhoun County 84

Girls

Jeff Davis 20 Josey 72

Aquinas 24 Stratford Academy 47

Warren County 20 Schley County 62

Chattahoochee County 33 Hancock Central 59

Jenkins County 39 Seminole County 47

Early County 27 Washington County 78

Burke County 40 Central 55

Lithia Springs 35 Greenbrier 51

Northside 37 Grovetown 58

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

