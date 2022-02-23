Here’s the plan for ‘love lock’ sculpture at Savannah Rapids bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know what the recommended “love lock” sculpture looks like in plans for the headgates of the Augusta Canal.

The sculpture design is being recommend by the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Product Development Committee.

It will be voted on next week and would be the new home for locks that have been left at the location by couples for about a decade.

The idea comes from the “Love Lock” bridge in Paris. You and your love bird write on a lock, lock it to the bridge, then throw away the key to make your love a done deal.

The plan is to get the local locks unlocked, put them onto the new sculpture, and make room for more.

