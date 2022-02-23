Advertisement

Here’s the plan for ‘love lock’ sculpture at Savannah Rapids bridge

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know what the recommended “love lock” sculpture looks like in plans for the headgates of the Augusta Canal.

The sculpture design is being recommend by the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Product Development Committee.

It will be voted on next week and would be the new home for locks that have been left at the location by couples for about a decade.

The idea comes from the “Love Lock” bridge in Paris. You and your love bird write on a lock, lock it to the bridge, then throw away the key to make your love a done deal.

The plan is to get the local locks unlocked, put them onto the new sculpture, and make room for more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

566 Fairfield Way
Shooter injures 3, kills himself in Columbia County confrontation
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Takiyah A. Douse
Augusta leaders name interim city administrator
Jerry McKinnon
‘I wish it would stop’: Deputies seek driver in deadly hit-and-run
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

The new name of University Hospital is taking shape.
New sign goes up at University Hospital ahead of transition to Piedmont
Lanes of Jimmie Dyess Parkway were blocked Wednesday afternoon die to a traffic accident near...
Fatal traffic accident causes problems at I-20, Jimmie Dyess
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021