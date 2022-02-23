Advertisement

Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22), center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Cole Anthony (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a top-six spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

They know a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the Bulls.

A rocky first half has the Hawks tied with Charlotte for ninth in the conference.

