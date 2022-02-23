Advertisement

Handful of football signings at Westside Wednesday

These high school players are hoping to take their football skills to the next level.
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a big day at Westside High School Wednesday as five football players signed their NLI’s to play college football.

Rakeem Blount and Jeff Hayes will continue to be teammates at Gordon State University. Tim Hill played one season with the Patriots after moving from Louisiana. He’ll play at LaGrange College. Charles Phillips is headed to Rock Hill to play for Ramah Junior College Academy. Zay Green will play for Methodist University in North Carolina.

Add in Caleb Hutchinson who committed to Coastal Carolina last year, and that’s six members of this senior class who will play college football.

Westside is coming off one of the best seasons in school history, finishing 9-3 and winning their first ever home playoff game.

