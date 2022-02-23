Advertisement

Former Thomson, UGA star drafted to USFL

If you’re a Falcons fan you’ll have to keep your eye out this upcoming season for a little...
If you’re a Falcons fan you’ll have to keep your eye out this upcoming season for a little piece of Thomson on the team. John Atkins played football for Thomson High School then went on to play for the University of Georgia and now the Falcons. We’re looking at his journey to the NFL and how he’s still giving back to where he came from.
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Thomson and UGA defensive lineman John Atkins was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits of the newly-formed United States Football League Wednesday.

Atkins graduated from Thomson in 2012 before going to Georgia. After redshirting his freshman year, Atkins finished his Bulldogs career with 81 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

After college, Atkins signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was cut at the end of training camp that September.

Atkins did get some NFL experience with the Lions, where he played from 2018-2020. He recorded 22 tackles in his NFL career.

The USFL is a new 8-team professional football league set to start playing in 2022. The Tampa Bay Bandits are in the South Division, along with the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Gamblers, and the New Orleans Breakers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

566 Fairfield Way
Shooter injures 3, kills himself in Columbia County confrontation
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Takiyah A. Douse
Augusta leaders name interim city administrator
Jerry McKinnon
‘I wish it would stop’: Deputies seek driver in deadly hit-and-run
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
As deadline nears, MLB increases offer on minimum by $10,000
Athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in...
NBC’s scores are in: Record low Olympics ratings
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz...
Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch
Westside
5 Westside High players sign college letters of intent