Former Thomson, UGA star drafted to USFL

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Thomson and UGA defensive lineman John Atkins was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits of the newly-formed United States Football League Wednesday.

Atkins graduated from Thomson in 2012 before going to Georgia. After redshirting his freshman year, Atkins finished his Bulldogs career with 81 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

After college, Atkins signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was cut at the end of training camp that September.

Atkins did get some NFL experience with the Lions, where he played from 2018-2020. He recorded 22 tackles in his NFL career.

The USFL is a new 8-team professional football league set to start playing in 2022. The Tampa Bay Bandits are in the South Division, along with the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Gamblers, and the New Orleans Breakers.

