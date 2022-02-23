Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We set a record high temperature this afternoon and we will likely break more before the week is over. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s and 60s this evening before dropping into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Winds will be calm overnight and that could allow patchy fog to form early Thursday morning through sunrise.

Staying dry Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Very warm temperatures are expected again Thursday and most likely setting records. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Friday stays warm with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area Friday and bringing us a windy day with west winds between 12-18 mph, higher gusts between 20-30 mph. Lake Wind Advisories could be issued.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday and bring us a cooler weekend. Cooler highs in the upper 60s Saturday under cloudy skies most of the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area wide. Sunny and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid 60s and mornings near 40.

