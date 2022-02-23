Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Tyez Minter
Family remembers North Augusta 20-year-old who drowned
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital

Latest News

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates