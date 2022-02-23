Advertisement

Columbia County School Board discuss school materials and gender equity

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Tuesday’s meeting, Columbia County schools leaders voted not to ban the novel “To Kill A Mockingbird.”

We spoke to school leaders about the process. An appeal like the one for Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” does not happen often. But when it does, Columbia County has a process in place.

It’s a process that also applies to books in school libraries. School leaders also clarified their gender equity policy. The school board defines gender as the sex assigned at birth, which lines up with Georgia High School Association standards.

Girls can compete on guys’ teams if there’s no women’s team, wresting for example. However, boys cannot compete on girls’ teams under any circumstance. The exception is cheerleading which is considered a co-ed sport. Gender equity also includes spending the same amount of funding on both sports.

“We read the book in its entirety, and we offer the parent an opportunity to come in and present their concerns to us. We ask a teacher to come in and share how it’s taught in the classroom, and then following that, we have some discussion,” said Michele Sherman, associate superintendent, CCSD.

MORE | Columbia County school leaders review “To Kill a Mockingbird” complaint

The committee follows an outline, judging if the book in question is relevant, appropriate, of the highest qualities, and free of vulgarity. In this case, it was the book’s relevance that sealed the deal.

“The teacher did an excellent job showing how she used it in her classroom and gave us insight into really the numerous standards that she can teach using this particular novel,” she said.

Sherman encourages parents to talk to teachers about what’s in any book before appealing.

“We all left there feeling that if anyone could’ve heard this teacher and how she used it in the classroom, they would’ve felt so much better about this book in general,” said Sherman.

She says conversations like that can help lead to understanding.

“We heard what she had to say, and as a result, it sparked some excellent conversation and some suggestions for improvement in our instructional practice,” she said.

