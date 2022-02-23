Columbia County school leaders review “To Kill a Mockingbird” complaint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Tuesday’s meeting, Columbia County school officials voted not to take any action on “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

School leaders in Columbia County are going over how they decide on the material taught in the classroom.

It comes after a mom complains about the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” She says she wants it banned from schools for its racial themes and language.

In the official appeal, the mom makes it clear she thinks the book has no academic or literary value to students.

Two separate meetings will be held on Tuesday. What’s happening tonight is the board of education meeting, which is open to the public, but earlier this afternoon, a private, anonymous committee met to review the filed complaint.

The anonymous complaint claims the theme of the book is “To humiliate the African American race and the language. Emmet Till also identify with the theme.”

She says there’s nothing positive about the novel, but not every parent agrees.

“There is so much positive that we can teach. When we look at the destructive behaviors of our past. Especially when we have the opportunity to teach our kids to have those conversations,” said Lori Van Lenten, Columbia County mom and educator.

An appeal meeting is having a conversation. The group consisted of the associate superintendent, director of student learning, two principals, four teachers, and four parents, all behind closed doors.

“I think that’s the problem. When it looks like you’re hiding something, it looks like you’re doing something wrong,” she said.

They follow an agenda, look at the complaint, get feedback from student learning, an overview, and eventually vote. Most parents we talked to, don’t agree with the complaint.

Another parent said: “Well I hope they don’t decide to take it out, but that’s just a personal opinion. I was always told a person who doesn’t remember their past doesn’t have a future and you’re destined to repeat it.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.