City of Aiken takes ownership of African American cultural center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken is breathing new life into a historic landmark. They’re taking ownership of the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture.

The city is getting the property at no cost starting next Friday. When the city takes ownership, they will bring on an executive director. That means the center will open more regularly. Right now it opens by appointment only.

“We’re standing in the former Immanuel Institute,” said Jennifer Curtis, board chairman.

Curtis helps run the cultural center in Aiken. This building has been around since the late 1800s and opened as a school for African Americans.

“This building has also been used as a church, Salvation Army, and gas station. It’s been through several different iterations in its lifetime,” she said.

It’s somewhere you can go to reflect on African American culture, art, and history.

“This is the ship room,” said Curtis.

There’s a room reflecting the journey across the middle passage, a wall honoring early South Carolina activists, and many art pieces.

“Our mission is to make sure people learn the complete history of America. It includes Black history. It is American history,” she said.

Curtis hopes that with the city is taking ownership of this place more people will get to see it.

“If you do not know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” she said.

