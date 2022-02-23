Chick-fil-A gives $100,000 to aid minority recruitment at AU

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chick-fil-A has donated $100,000 to Augusta University to support two minority-driven initiatives.

Half of the gift will help fund minority scholarships for medical students at the Medical College of Georgia and the other half will be used to help recruit more Black males to become educators through the College of Education.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Chick-fil-A,” said Dr. Russell T. Keen, executive vice president for administration and chief of staff for the president at AU.

Studies show medical students from underrepresented groups are more likely to practice in medically underserved areas. And the composition of the teacher workforce does not match the diversity of students enrolled in Georgia or across the nation.

“Access to education is the key that unlocks a brighter future, and by supporting minority recruitment efforts at Augusta University, we can empower students of color to pursue vocations in medicine and education,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.