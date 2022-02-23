Advertisement

Suspect nabbed in Jan. shooting that left victim dead in street

James Marquis Leverett
James Marquis Leverett(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a January shooting that left a young man dead in the middle of an Augusta road.

On Tuesday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and U.S. Marshals Service officers found suspect James Marquis Leverett, 29, of Augusta.

He was subsequently arrested and charged in the murder of Johndrick Oliphant, 19, of Louisville.

Oliphant was found deceased in the roadway on the 4200 block of Stone Road on Jan. 28.

Authorities had earlier identified Leverett as a suspect.

