Waynesboro near-kidnapping: Parents meet with city council to demand answers

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hendrix family left Waynesboro’s City Council disappointed after requesting action and answers from council members.

It’s been a month since their seven-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped by a stranger.

It happened while Officers Ronald Bartlett and Gregg Stroud were arresting the child’s father for disorderly conduct when a man got the girl out of her dad’s truck and put her in his car.

Since then, the family filed a citizen complaint against the police department.

Bartlett is suspended for letting the man leave without asking for his ID, and Stroud is not facing any disciplinary action.

The Hendricks family had their say but are frustrated with the process. While the man who allegedly tried to walk away with their daughter is still not facing charges, they want justice for their daughter.

They are demanding answers.

“They will be held accountable,” said Sam Hendrix, father.

“I have given you the respect that your position holds. Yet I’ve still gotten brushed off,” said Chundra Hendrix, mother.

The conversation turned into a back-and-forth argument between council members and Mrs. Hendrix.

“‘We’re not answering any questions. We’re not answering any questions. We are through with this at this point,” said Vice Mayor James Jones.

Most of the city council did not want to comment, but council member Dr. Maurice McBride weighed in. He went back and forth with Vice Mayor James Jones during Mrs. Hendrix’s statement, arguing for her ability to speak.

“The correct outcome will prevail,” said McBride.

