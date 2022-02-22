Advertisement

UGA commit Lightsey shot in Fitzgerald

Player of the Week: EJ Lightsey
Player of the Week: EJ Lightsey(Source: WALB)
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia linebacker commit EJ Lightsey is stable after being shot in his hometown of Fitzgerald, according to a report from ESPN.

The report said police responded to a shots fired call at a park around 6:30 Monday night. When they got there, they found one victim laying on the ground. The other victim, later identified as Lightsey, had already been taken to the hospital by friends.

The report said Lightsey was shot in the back and shoulder, and police believe the incident to be gang-related. Lightsey is expected to be okay.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker went to Fitzgerald High School, about three and a half hours Southwest of Augusta. Lightsey helped lead Fitzgerald to the 2A state title last year, and committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 21 inside linebacker in the country, according to ESPN.

