Advertisement

UGA assistant Luke steps down to spend more time with family

Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)
Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)(Ashley Luke | Ashley Luke/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Matt Luke has resigned as Georgia’s associate head coach and offensive line assistant to spend more time with his family.

Head coach Kirby Smart made the announcement Monday. The 45-year-old Luke is a former head coach at Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons working for Smart, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980. Luke has coached for the past 23 years, including four stints at Ole Miss. He was head coach at his alma mater from 2017-19.

Luke compiled a record of 15-21 before he was fired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

Latest News

Jawan Bailey and the Josey Eagles are ready to defend their AA state title
Fresh off a region championship, the Josey girls’ basketball team is ready for their respect
A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and...
MLB makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college...
Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
Michigan’s Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee