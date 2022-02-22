Advertisement

S.C. rated among the most dangerous states for young drivers

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - A new study says South Carolina roads are among the most dangerous in the country for young drivers.

According to the research from Dolman Law, from 2015 to 2019 there were 552 fatal crashes in South Carolina involving drivers between 15 and 20 years old.

This averages out to 144 fatal crashes per 100,000 young people in the state.

MORE | As S.C., Ga. gas prices rise, expert says it’s time to conserve

That is the fourth-highest average in the country, according to the study.

South Carolina is surpassed only by Mississippi, Alabama and Montana in the research.

“Young drivers are very new to driving when they first hit the road, so could be overconfident, or the complete opposite and be intimidated, leading to nervous driving, both of which could lead to road accidents,” a spokesperson for Dolman Law said. “It is interesting that half of the top ten most dangerous states for young drivers are in the South East.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought

Latest News

Don and Margie Varnadoe
Ga. couple’s family sues over deadly train derailment
Caleb Kennedy
New hearing set for former ‘Idol’ singer charged in deadly crash
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders name interim city administrator