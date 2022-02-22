New hearing set for former ‘Idol’ singer charged in deadly crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy is scheduled for another bond hearing on Thursday.

The hearing will be virtual, according to officials with Spartanburg County Circuit Court.

Kennedy was denied bond by a magistrate judge earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Now, a circuit court judge will consider whether he should be granted bond.

Highway Patrol troopers say Kennedy was under the influence when he drove his truck down a private driveway and hit 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8.

The truck then crashed into a shop on the property with Parris pinned beneath it. Parris died from his injuries.

The warrant from Highway Patrol says Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana. His attorney, Ryan Beasley, has denied the claim and says Kennedy had a bad reaction to prescription medication.

Kennedy also has a circuit court hearing set for Apr. 14.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.