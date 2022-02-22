Advertisement

New hearing set for former ‘Idol’ singer charged in deadly crash

Caleb Kennedy
Caleb Kennedy(WCSC)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy is scheduled for another bond hearing on Thursday.

The hearing will be virtual, according to officials with Spartanburg County Circuit Court.

Kennedy was denied bond by a magistrate judge earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Now, a circuit court judge will consider whether he should be granted bond.

MORE | S.C. rated among the most dangerous states for young drivers

Highway Patrol troopers say Kennedy was under the influence when he drove his truck down a private driveway and hit 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8.

The truck then crashed into a shop on the property with Parris pinned beneath it. Parris died from his injuries.

The warrant from Highway Patrol says Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana. His attorney, Ryan Beasley, has denied the claim and says Kennedy had a bad reaction to prescription medication.

Kennedy also has a circuit court hearing set for Apr. 14.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought

Latest News

Don and Margie Varnadoe
Ga. couple’s family sues over deadly train derailment
South Carolina Highway Patrol
S.C. rated among the most dangerous states for young drivers
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders name interim city administrator