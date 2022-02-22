Advertisement

MLB makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies

A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and...
A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations have resumed with new intensity in an effort to salvage opening day.

Owners made a pair of slight moves Monday toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later. With a week or perhaps a little more time left to preserve openers on March 31, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since since the work stoppage began on Dec. 2. New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were among 10 players who were at the session.

MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million that would go to 30 top players, a fraction of the $115 million for 150 players the union has asked for.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

Latest News

Jawan Bailey and the Josey Eagles are ready to defend their AA state title
Fresh off a region championship, the Josey girls’ basketball team is ready for their respect
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college...
Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
Michigan’s Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)
UGA assistant Luke steps down to spend more time with family