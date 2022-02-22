Advertisement

Michigan’s Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

The Big Ten Conference also suspended three players one game for the altercation following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, and Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy, but was not suspended.

Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

