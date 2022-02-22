Advertisement

Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday on ‘Twos-day’

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t heard already, it’s ‘Twos-day,’ 2/22/22.

While it’s a cool day for all of you, it takes on a special meaning for one Columbia County woman.

“I don’t care how old I am, my mind still works, and that’s all that really matters to me,” said Marian Reed.

It’s her 100th birthday, and her family has traveled, some from as far as Minnesota, to celebrate.

“My goodness, that’s really something,” she said.

She was born on 2/22/22, and now it’s 2/22/22 again, but she says that number is not important to her.

“I don’t even think about it. I’m not focused on numbers or anything special happening, the years just come and go, and I don’t pay a whole lot of attention,” said Reed.

She says positivity is what keeps her going.

“I don’t dwell on anything negative; it just doesn’t make you feel good,” she said.

As she turns 100, this day is filled with nothing but good feelings.

“I’ve had a good life. I have no complaints,” she said.

