Local communities get millions to aid water, sewage systems

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA communities will benefit from more than $422 million in grants meant to ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.

Local recipients include:

  • Lincolnton, $579,169.
  • Sylvania, $3.05 million.
  • Tennille, $11.98 million.
  • Warren County, $605,202.
  • Waynesboro, $2.05 million.

State officials say the money will help:

  • Improve drinking water treatment.
  • Extend drinking water service to high-need areas.
  • Improve drinking water infrastructure.
  • Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers.
  • Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills.
  • Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality.

