Local communities get millions to aid water, sewage systems
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA communities will benefit from more than $422 million in grants meant to ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.
Local recipients include:
- Lincolnton, $579,169.
- Sylvania, $3.05 million.
- Tennille, $11.98 million.
- Warren County, $605,202.
- Waynesboro, $2.05 million.
State officials say the money will help:
- Improve drinking water treatment.
- Extend drinking water service to high-need areas.
- Improve drinking water infrastructure.
- Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers.
- Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills.
- Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality.
