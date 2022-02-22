Local communities get millions to aid water, sewage systems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA communities will benefit from more than $422 million in grants meant to ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.

Local recipients include:

Lincolnton, $579,169.

Sylvania, $3.05 million.

Tennille, $11.98 million.

Warren County, $605,202.

Waynesboro, $2.05 million.

State officials say the money will help:

Improve drinking water treatment.

Extend drinking water service to high-need areas.

Improve drinking water infrastructure.

Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers.

Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills.

Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality.

