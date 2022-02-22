Late commissioner to lie in repose at Jefferson County Courthouse

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Jefferson County Commissioner H.G. “Tommy” New, who died last week at age 78.

There will be two viewing and visitation opportunities for family and friends.

The first will be held at the Louisville United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For the second, as a visitation and in honor of his lifetime of public service to the community, he will lie in repose at the Jefferson County Courthouse rotunda on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From the courthouse, an official funeral procession will travel to the Jefferson Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to join the procession at 1 p.m. or meet directly at the graveside service for burial at 1:30 p.m.

He was the son of the late Grady Wesley New and Nesta Olivia Thomas New, and during his earliest years, he lived with his mother in Bermuda while his father enlisted for World War II.

He was a Navy veteran himself.

With a unique charm and a larger-than-life personality, he won over the hearts of many and never met a stranger, county officials said.

He loved his community and dedicated his heart and soul to its vitality and was a proud member of Louisville United Methodist Church and the Louisville Lions Club.

He was re-elected repeatedly to the Jefferson County Commission for over 42 years with tenure as chairman. As a commissioner, he most recently chaired committees that oversaw the Landfill and Recreation Department. He was considered an expert in the operation and management of the landfill and saw the value and cost savings in Jefferson County continuing to operate and expand its own landfill and solid-waste program.

He was a strong advocate for the Jefferson County Recreation Department and for youth recreation, sports and activities.

He was also a strong supporter of Jefferson Hospital and clearly understood the importance a local hospital meant to the viability of the community.

His participation in the prison ministry program at the Jefferson County Correctional Institute for more than 34 years continued until COVID prevented correctional facilities from hosting such events.

He was active at Thomas Jefferson Academy occasionally filling in as a substitute.

He was also active on the board of directors for Queensborough National Bank and Trust for 26 years and as a director emeritus for seven additional years. He was a lifelong member of the Ogeechee Valley Country Club and some might say a scratch golfer for most of his adult life.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Carla Gail New Poss and his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Mays New. He’s survived by many family members.

Prayers are requested for New, and those desiring to make a donation are asked to consider the H.G. Thomas New “Tommy” Scholarship Fund, c/o Queensborough National Bank & Trust in Louisville. The fund will be dedicated to graduating seniors in the county who have a passion for public and community service, forestry, education or counseling/social work.

Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

