‘I wish it would stop’: Deputies search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jerry McKinnon, 38, lost his life over the weekend after getting hit by a car in Augusta.

The search is on for the suspect involved in this deadly hit-and-run.

Richmond County deputies tell us McKinnon went to get food on Sunday night but never came home. His body was found Monday afternoon on Coleman Avenue off Peach Orchard Road.

“That was my uncle. He was a part of our family and I really wish this would have not happened. You could have made an anonymous phone call. There is no way you didn’t know you took a whole person out on the side of the road,” she said.

McKinnon’s family is asking the driver involved to come forward. Neighbors who live on this street say reckless driving has been an issue for years.

MORE | 2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run

Neighbors say speeding is the norm.

Pshonda Sucry, neighbor said: “A racetrack just coming around the curve thinking how fast they can go and not even paying attention or realizing that we actually have humans that stay on this street.”

McKinnon said: “I know people fly around this curve all day. I stay right down the street. I wish it would stop.

The McKinnon family is asking for anyone who knows or saw something to contact the Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1080.

