Grant Me Hope | ‘I like life,’ says this 11-year-old who needs a home

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Keyshone.

“My name Keyshone and I’m 11,” he said. “I like life. I want to be a YouTuber. I like to play Roblox because Roblox is my favorite game.”

Keyshone also likes to watch TV with his family and watch videos on his computer.

His favorite foods are rice, sandwiches, cheeseburgers, gummies and Krabby Patties.

Keshone needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his siblings who have been planned for separately.

To inquire about Keyshone, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

