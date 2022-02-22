Advertisement

Ga. Capitol news: GOP pushes parent rights measure for schools

Georgia state Capitol
Georgia state Capitol(Gray)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia state senators are passing a bill to codify parental rights in K-12 schools.

It’s part of a larger push on educational issues by Republicans nationwide.

Democrats warn that the law will allow a few disgruntled parents to paralyze schools with burdensome demands.

MORE | Local communities get millions to aid water, sewage systems

Gov. Brian Kemp is backing the Georgia measure, which says parents have the right to review all classroom materials, the right to access all records relating to their child and the right to opt their child out of all sex education.

It also says parents can say no to any photos, videos and voice recordings of their children except for security purposes.

Also a little over a week ago, Kemp unveiled legislation that would let parents make the call on whether their kids should wear masks in school.

The Unmask Georgia Students Act would require an opt-out for any district that has a mandate. It also would also prevent schools and educators from penalizing a student, academically or otherwise, as a result of their parents’ decision.

