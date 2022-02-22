Advertisement

Family left with questions after Bamberg native’s mysterious death

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman’s mysterious Uber disappearance ends with her being found dead at a hospital.

New Orleans police say 21-year-old Ciaya Jordan Whetstone was dropped off at the hospital this past Saturday and was dead on arrival. She was last seen around 1 a.m. and was not heard from again until her appearance at the hospital.

The Orleans Parish County coroner said her death is considered unclassified and still under investigation.

Whetstone was a student at the University of New Orleans. We spoke to a relative about how she will be remembered.

“She was like this bright light in a dark place. She was always happy. She never met a stranger,” said Emily Carter.

MORE | Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans

That’s how her cousin Carter remembers Whetstone.

“That girl was so brave. If there was something that she wanted, she would go get it. I mean, she moved by herself from little swamp to New Orleans,” she said.

Carter is not just remembering her for her bravery, but also her personality.

It’s a sentiment echoed by other friends on social media who describe her as “one in a million,” “a person with a contagious personality,” “an absolute gem the world needed,” and a “ray of sunshine in the purest form.”

MORE | ‘Turned out to be a tragic event’: Family remembers 20-year-old drowning victim

While the loss is painful, Carter says she is thankful for the outpouring of support.

“It makes me feel happy to know how loved she was, and it makes me happy to know that she impacted people so greatly,” she said.

While family and friends mourn someone they loved, they’re also left wondering what happened. Very little is known about the case.

“We don’t really know much of anything; I just want to know what happened to my best friend. That’s all any of us want. We just want answers,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

Latest News

Josey prepares for title defense
Josey prepares for title defense
Bamberg woman death investigation
Bamberg woman death investigation
Waynesboro Police Department in Georgia
Waynesboro near-kidnapping: Parents meet with city council to demand answers
Family demands answers for Waynesboro police controversy
Family demands answers for Waynesboro police controversy