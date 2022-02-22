Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be mild for February and stay in the mid-50s early this morning. Winds will be light out the southeast.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day today. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be close to records in the afternoon reaching close to 80. Winds will be breezy out of the south between 10-15 mph.

By Wednesday, a cold front approaches the area; however, it will stall just to our north and linger through Friday. Rain chances look low for most of Wednesday, but an isolated shower is possible late in the day. Highs will be near records and reach the mid to low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Staying dry Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Very warm temperatures are expected again Thursday and mostly likely setting records. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday stays warm with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

The front that stalls north Wednesday will finally push through this weekend. Cooler highs in the 60s Saturday under cloudy skies. Showers are possible Sunday with highs near 60.

