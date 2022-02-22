Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be dropping to the upper 50s into early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the south.

A cold front approaches the area Wednesday, but it will stall just to our north and linger through Friday. Rain chances look low for most of Wednesday, but an isolated shower is possible for areas north of I-20. Highs will be near records and reach the mid to low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Staying dry Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Very warm temperatures are expected again Thursday and mostly likely setting records. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Friday stays warm with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area Friday and bringing us a windy day with west winds between 12-18 mph, higher gusts between 20-30 mph. Lake Wind Advisories could be issued.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday and bring us a cooler weekend. Cooler highs in the 60s Saturday under cloudy skies most of the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are possible Sunday with highs near 60. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area wide.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.