Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Detroit. Syracuse plays TCU in the first round on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Boeheim brothers combined for 35 points and Buddy Boeheim hit a key 3-pointer in overtime to lift Syracuse to a 74-73 victory over Georgia Tech.

Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer gave Syrcause a 72-70 lead with 2:17 to go in the extra period. Jimmy Boeheim drew a foul on Syracuse’s next possession and made both free throws for a 74-70 lead with 1:56 remaining. Kyle Sturdivant’s 3-pointer drew Georgia Tech within a point with 1:36 remaining for the game’s final points. Jimmy Boeheim led Syracuse with 20 points and he grabbed 10 rebounds. Buddy Boeheim scored 15 points.

Rodney Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

