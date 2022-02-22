Advertisement

Augusta leaders name interim city administrator

By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the clock ticking on Odie Donald’s tenure as city administrator, Augusta Commission members have named an interim successor.

Takiyah A. Douse, current director of central services, will serve as interim city administrator, the commission decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

Takiyah A. Douse
Takiyah A. Douse(WRDW)

The job pays $190 salary plus a car allowance.

Her start date will be Saturday.

Donald’s last day is Friday.

He announced his departure recently to become chief of staff for new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

He was on the job in Augusta only a little over a year.

MORE | Augusta leaders shocked by city administrator’s exit

