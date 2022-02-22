Augusta leaders name interim city administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the clock ticking on Odie Donald’s tenure as city administrator, Augusta Commission members have named an interim successor.

Takiyah A. Douse, current director of central services, will serve as interim city administrator, the commission decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

Takiyah A. Douse (WRDW)

The job pays $190 salary plus a car allowance.

Her start date will be Saturday.

Donald’s last day is Friday.

He announced his departure recently to become chief of staff for new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

He was on the job in Augusta only a little over a year.

