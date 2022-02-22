4 arrested in Emanuel County meth, firearms bust

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested after a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

While serving a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, two handguns along with ammunition, about 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, 47, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm in commission of a felony, possession with intent marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to GBI.

Also arrested and charged with possession with intent methamphetamine were Joshua Burris, 31; Jody Clifton, 41; and Rebecca Wilkerson, 38.

All four were booked into Emanuel County jail.

GBI said the bust was made in an effort to make an impact on street-level drug distribution within Emanuel County and make the community safer.

Anyone with information about drug activity is urged to call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or GBI at 912-685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

