Advertisement

4 arrested in Emanuel County meth, firearms bust

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested after a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

While serving a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, two handguns along with ammunition, about 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia, according to authorities.

CRIME | Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, 47, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm in commission of a felony, possession with intent marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to GBI.

Also arrested and charged with possession with intent methamphetamine were Joshua Burris, 31; Jody Clifton, 41; and Rebecca Wilkerson, 38.

All four were booked into Emanuel County jail.

GBI said the bust was made in an effort to make an impact on street-level drug distribution within Emanuel County and make the community safer.

Anyone with information about drug activity is urged to call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or GBI at 912-685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run
A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought

Latest News

Keyshone
Grant Me Hope | ‘I like life,’ says this 11-year-old who needs a home
Augusta city administrator
Commissioners name interim city administrator
CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY - FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug....
What the Tech | Protecting your Facebook account from clones
Search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Lawmaker debate curbs to vaccine mandates