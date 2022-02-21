Woodrow Wilson home offers special Presidents Day tours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can celebrate Presidents Day with a tour of the Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson, a National Historic Landmark and one of only three presidential sites in Georgia.

Wilson grew up in Augusta from 1858 until 1870 while his father was pastor of First Presbyterian Church during the Civil War and early years of Reconstruction.

His residence in downtown Augusta began in 1860 and was over a period of nearly 11 years, the longest time the future president spent in any house over his lifetime.

These formative years included his earliest memories, his impressions of the war and its aftermath and the beginnings of his education and leadership skills.

The Presidents Day tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, or $5 for students K-12. A special offer of buy one get one free of equal or lesser value will be available for the holiday only. Visit www.wilsonboyhoodhome.org or call 706-724-0436 to make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.