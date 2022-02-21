Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson home offers special Presidents Day tours

President Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from two buildings at Princeton University,...
President Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from two buildings at Princeton University, but no changes are planned for his childhood home in Augusta.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can celebrate Presidents Day with a tour of the Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson, a National Historic Landmark and one of only three presidential sites in Georgia.

Wilson grew up in Augusta from 1858 until 1870 while his father was pastor of First Presbyterian Church during the Civil War and early years of Reconstruction.

His residence in downtown Augusta began in 1860 and was over a period of nearly 11 years, the longest time the future president spent in any house over his lifetime.

These formative years included his earliest memories, his impressions of the war and its aftermath and the beginnings of his education and leadership skills.

The Presidents Day tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, or $5 for students K-12. A special offer of buy one get one free of equal or lesser value will be available for the holiday only. Visit www.wilsonboyhoodhome.org or call 706-724-0436 to make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Crews are working a car fire on I-20 near Exit 5.
Crews working car fire on I-20 East
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a North Augusta man.
North Augusta 20-year-old man drowns in river

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. State House roundup: Local lawmaker revives vaccine mandate ban
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Morning Mix
WATCH: Morning Mix, a new lifestyle show from News 12
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for February 21