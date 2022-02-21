‘Turned out to be a tragic event’: Family remembers 20-year-old drowning victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family is reeling over the loss of their 20-year-old brother and son.

On Friday, officers in North Augusta found Tyez Minter in the Savannah River after he jumped in with some friends.

We were live at the Boeck Park Boat Landing, where he was found.

The family says they still don’t know much about how this happened, but law enforcement says we’ll know more on Tuesday.

Minter’s family tell us this was a frequent place he’d jump in with his friends, and they say people need to be more careful.

There are many words to describe Minter.

“Sweet, very sweet child, very caring child, very helpful,” said Jonica Mitchell, aunt.

Donte Stewart, brother-in-law said: “I saw a pure soul grow into a genuine young man.”

He was known for his academics, love for music, movies, and being adventurous.

“He just loved to have fun. He just loved to have fun,” he said. “We saw the boats and the Department of Natural Resources, and that made it real to us.”

A late night of fun turned into tragedy for the Minter and Stewart families.

His family says it’s tragic, but they hope everyone can learn from this. The family says they’re planning a candlelight event on Thursday evening, at the boat landing, to honor his life.

“They did it like three or four times before. Jumping off the dock, having fun, swimming, and it just turned out to be a tragic event,” he said. “I would say be cognoscente, watch each other, make sure that person comes up, make sure you don’t go too deep, make sure you’re in an area that’s safe.”

A tight family, now with a big hole in the middle.

“This is going to leave a big gap not just to us but the community,” he said.

