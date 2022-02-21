S.C. State House roundup: Local lawmaker revives vaccine mandate ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Republican leader in the South Carolina Senate is reviving a bill to prevent public employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

The proposal by Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, also would fine a private company requiring the shot $7,500 per employee fired because of that mandate.

A subcommittee approved the bill Thursday, sending it to the Senate Finance Committee.

The House passed a similar bill in December. It did not have the fine for private employers. Business groups like the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce say they will fight the bill — saying private companies should be able to decide without penalty whether to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers advance bill to consider churches essential in emergencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would assure churches can meet in person in South Carolina during a pandemic or other emergency as long as other essential businesses can stay open is advancing in the state Senate.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill passed the House last March.

Supporters of the bill say they know the state never closed any churches when other businesses were closed in spring 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started.

But they say the proposal is needed to make sure it never happens. They note that other states did require churches to close.

House budget committee to take up $11.5B spending plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The budget committee in the South Carolina House is getting ready to take up the state spending plan for next year.

The House Ways and Means Committee is meeting starting Tuesday to consider the $11.5 billion budget the General Assembly controls for the fiscal year starting in July.

The committee is also considering the House’s income tax cut proposal which would spend about $1 billion to immediately drop the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% on the way to eventually landing at 6%.

A booming economy and plenty of stimulus of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government has lawmakers with a considerable amount of extra money to spend.

