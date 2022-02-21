One local man takes the initiative to pick up trash at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cleaning up trash is a big job and not always the most appealing.

But one local man is tackling the problem by picking up trash at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

Andy Colbert went to work alone, but he’s got big plans for the weekend, including trash cleanup with a taste of adventure.

“It’s not your average run-of-the-mill trash pickup,” he said.

At Savannah Rapids Park, his trash pickup has climbing, walking, and jumping.

“I just want this place to be as awesome as it was for me when I was a kid,” he said.

For him, seeing this happen to the park he loves is not awesome.

“It’s not cool,” said Colbert.

That’s why he’s willing to go to those hard-to-reach places and pick up as much as he can.

“Not that many people, especially paid employees, are going to jump over the top of this wall to do this, so it ends up being a volunteer thing,” he said.

He’s hosting a chili cookout there on Saturday at noon.

“We’re going to launch from here and then end up in North Augusta,” he said.

At 10 a.m., they’re going to clean up more trash, and he hopes people will join him.

“If you pick it up, people keep coming back to that area, and they don’t see trash there. They’re not going to be motivated to throw trash there. They’re going to be motivated to keep it looking nice,” he said

