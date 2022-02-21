Advertisement

One local man takes the initiative to pick up trash at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cleaning up trash is a big job and not always the most appealing.

But one local man is tackling the problem by picking up trash at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

Andy Colbert went to work alone, but he’s got big plans for the weekend, including trash cleanup with a taste of adventure.

“It’s not your average run-of-the-mill trash pickup,” he said.

At Savannah Rapids Park, his trash pickup has climbing, walking, and jumping.

“I just want this place to be as awesome as it was for me when I was a kid,” he said.

For him, seeing this happen to the park he loves is not awesome.

“It’s not cool,” said Colbert.

MORE | Thrive at Augusta uses horse therapy to help residents

That’s why he’s willing to go to those hard-to-reach places and pick up as much as he can.

“Not that many people, especially paid employees, are going to jump over the top of this wall to do this, so it ends up being a volunteer thing,” he said.

He’s hosting a chili cookout there on Saturday at noon.

“We’re going to launch from here and then end up in North Augusta,” he said.

At 10 a.m., they’re going to clean up more trash, and he hopes people will join him.

“If you pick it up, people keep coming back to that area, and they don’t see trash there. They’re not going to be motivated to throw trash there. They’re going to be motivated to keep it looking nice,” he said

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run

Latest News

Paine College
‘It makes me feel accomplished’: Students at Paine College share their experience
Paine College
Paine College: What challenges the school is up against
Climbing, walking and jumping to pick up trash
Climbing, walking and jumping to pick up trash
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine