One injured in stabbing in Saluda

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Arizona's Family)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured one.

The incident happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m. on LaSalle Street.

One male was taken to a hospital in Augusta.

The case is under investigation by SPD.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

