Advertisement

McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine mandate on National Guardsmen, saying South Carolina will not punish Guardsman in the Palmetto State who refuse the vaccine.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says the Palmetto State will take no part in punishing National Guardsmen who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

McMaster sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging him to rescind the federal vaccine mandate for Guardsmen, saying it is “likely unlawful.”

“Unless the Department [of Defense] agrees to cease enforcement of these mandates or a court enjoins the same, I intend to make clear that any adverse action taken against a member of the South Carolina National Guard on account of their vaccination status is not of my making but is solely due to the Department’s implementation of the Biden Administration’s misguided and unlawful policies,” McMaster wrote.

McMaster said he plans to “withhold court-martial convening authority for the Adjutant General and any subordinate commanders in connection with a soldier’s failure to comply with the Department’s vaccine mandates.”

“I will continue to follow closely the pending litigation challenging the Department’s unprecedented assertion of authority, and I expect that, like other vaccine mandates issued by the Biden Administration, the Department’s directives will not withstand judicial scrutiny. In the meantime, I respectfully encourage you to revisit, reconsider, and rescind the Department’s previous directives both to account for current circumstances and to avoid further negative impacts on the “boots on the ground,” he wrote.

McMaster said that while he appreciates the DOD’s stated desire to ensure COVID-19 does not temporarily “take[] our Service members out of the fight,” he fails to see how that mandate accomplishes this goal.

“Instead, it appears that the Department’s plans to proceed with this mandate are having the opposite effect, permanently sidelining members of our National Guard—whether voluntarily or involuntarily—who do not wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to reducing the size of available forces and disrupting current mission readiness, compelling our men and women in uniform to choose between serving their State and Nation or setting aside their objections to COVID-19 vaccines is negatively impacting our ability to recruit and retain members of the South Carolina National Guard,” McMaster wrote.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Crews are working a car fire on I-20 near Exit 5.
Crews working car fire on I-20 East
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
Black history parade to honor MLK on Saturday in Augusta
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
63-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Augusta