Local photographer does women’s empowerment photoshoot ahead of International Women’s Day

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -News 12′s very own Meredith Anderson and one of our photojournalists Erin tallent, are just two of several woman from across the region featured in a photoshoot in honor of International Women’s Day.

It is not until March 8th, but Sunday a local photographer hosted the photoshoot and plans to use the project to tell women’s stories on the holiday.

“Perfect,” said Jeri Ann Beckworth, the photographer responsible for the project after snapping a photo.

The project is all about female empowerment.

“I want it just to be about highlighting the women in our community because I don’t feel like we highlight them enough and we don’t give them enough credit for all the wonderful things that they do,” said Beckworth.

Some photos feature pictures of busy working mothers like Portland Campanaro and Emily Martin.

“I’m a lawyer but I’m also a mom and so you have to do a lot of balancing in between the two and so I hope it highlights that and the different roles that different moms play,” said Camapanaro.

“I’m a full time veterinarian but I have a 4 year old boy and a two year old boy so full time momma as well,” said Martin. “”I just want to highlight in the picture that you can still go after your passion and then become a mamma too and have a family life as well.”

Rachel Chastain of Augusta Georgia is a breast cancer survivor who decided to use for photo to raise awareness for the disease.

“In June of last year I was actually diagnosed with stage one breast cancer and what I am hoping to convey through my photo is awareness for younger women to do self- breast checks,” said Chastain. “If I can even help save like one woman’s life, then it’s worth it all.”

Kara Noel of Columbia County, is using her photo to show off a tattoo that serves as reminder of self-love.

“This was the first tattoo I ever got and it was specifically for, like basically because I see it every day Every time I look at it I think ‘Okay God Never made anything that wasnt beautiful’,” said Noel.

It also featured participants with a wide range of passions.

The project started as a way to learn new lighting techniques, and transformed into an opportunity for a powerful visual story after so many people showed an interest in participating.

“It really just started as looking for a couple of girls to come over so I can learn indoor lighting, and then I had so many people comment it, women and I thought okay, well I’m pretty sure women’s day is coming and it might be really cool to do a story tell everybody’s story just by taking their pictures,” said Beckworth.

Beckworth anticipates there will be more than 25 participants all with unique stories featured in the project.

The photo series will be published on her Facebook page on March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

