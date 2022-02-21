Job fairs set for highway, manufacturing work in Augusta area

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Highway Contractors Association will hold a job fair in the Augusta area for those interested in a road construction career.

The event will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Locks Road, Martinez. A heavy equipment simulator will be onsite for those wanting to experience what it’s like to operate a piece of heavy equipment.

The industry offers full-time employment, excellent pay and benefits, and the opportunity to advance, according to organizers.

Contractors have hundreds of jobs to fill. With the recent passage of the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act, Georgia is expected to receive $8.9 billion to fund the repairs of roads and highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years, fueling a continued demand for workers across the road construction industry.

Visit GeorgiaRoadJobs.com to learn about the industry and register for the job fair.

MAU Workforce Solutions to hold a drive-thru hiring event

GROVETOWN, Ga. - MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a drive-thru manufacturing hiring event to fill the assembler positions on the MAU team at the John Deere plant in Grovetown.

Interested candidates can visit the John Deere Plant in Grovetown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 for an instant interview with an MAU representative to learn more about the positions that are available.

The plant is at 700 Horizon South Parkway.

MAU associates at John Deere are eligible to receive great benefits, including starting pay of $15.50 per hour with pay progression, weekly pay, health benefits, the opportunity for full-time direct hire and more.

Interested candidates can visit https://www.mau.com/now-hiring/john-deere/march-5-drive-thru-hiring-event-in-grovetown for more information. We request that you wear a face mask, bring two forms of ID and be prepared to submit to a background check and a drug screening at the event.

