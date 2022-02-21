Advertisement

‘It makes me feel accomplished’: Students at Paine College share their experience

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historically black colleges and universities launched into the spotlight after a series of bomb threats across the country.

That includes; Albany State University, Spelman College, and Claflin University.

The recent threats are just one challenge that HBCU’s face.

We talked with students at Paine College and took a look at what challenges the school is up against.

MORE | Claflin lockdown lifted after several buildings evacuated

For students like Charleston Lee, and Ramiya Elliott, attending an HBCU was always in the cards.

“I always planned on going to an HBCU,” said Lee, SGA president.

“It makes me feel accomplished to be at an HBCU,” said Elliott.

Paine College has a rich history dating back to the late 1800s. It served as a pathway for black students to get an education.

Lashawn Doolittle, graduating senior said: “Learning what all it took to have HBCUs, the sacrifice that was made for people that look like me. I thought, what better way to get a degree than representing one of the HBCUs.”

MORE | Energy secretary visits S.C. State, announces HBCU funding

Recently the road at Paine College has been a rocky one. Over the last several years, there have been back and forth over their accreditation status, along with declining enrollment and low graduation rates. According to Paine College’s Student Achievement Data, the average percentage of students graduating in six years stands at 17 percent, and White House data states HBCUs have also faced funding challenges.

Paine College received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding during the pandemic. Despite these challenges, students say HBCU’s still serves an important role in their community.

Elliott said: “What made me choose Paine? It’s a home away from home. Especially when you see people just like you that want to get an education. They want to do something different. They want to make something of themselves.”

