Historical novel under discussion in Columbia County schools

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nationwide, school districts are discussing whether their students should be exposed to the content mentioned in several books.

“To Kill a Mockingbird”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and “The Bluest Eye” are some of the classics in the spotlight.

Columbia County is talking about banning “To Kill a Mockingbird”, but what exactly is the issue with it?

The district says a mother filed an appeal against the classic novel, mostly because of the racial content and language in the book she found offensive. We spoke with Columbia County’s associate superintendent, Michele Sherman, who says situations like these are never an easy process because they understand both sides.

“A parent appealed the use of that. Mostly because of the racial content and the language that was in there that she found offensive,” she said.

But not every parent shares the same opinion. Responses on Facebook say it’s a classic, a part of history.

“Sometimes we do have books that are difficult to read, and we certainly never want to put anyone in a situation where they feel uncomfortable. Although sometimes we grow greatly in that productive struggle,” said Sherman.

That’s why it’s part of the curriculum for Columbia County 9th graders and has been a staple part of it for as long as she can remember.

“To help us understand how far we’ve come as a nation and to bring some good conversation. Learning, and growing from our past so we can make better decisions in the future,” said

A private committee made up of administrators, teachers, and parents will meet and represent their area of expertise. Teachers will share educational benefits, and parents will speak for their children. The woman who filed the complaint also has the opportunity to speak.

Sherman says they try not to take any preconceived notions into a committee. She hopes they’ll have a decision by Tuesday’s board meeting but can’t make any promises.

“Lots of good sides to it, but I totally understand,” she said.

