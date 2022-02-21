Highway contractors to hold job fair for CSRA workers

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Highway Contractors Association will hold a job fair in the Augusta area for those interested in a road construction career.

The event will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Locks Road, Martinez. A heavy equipment simulator will be onsite for those wanting to experience what it’s like to operate a piece of heavy equipment.

The industry offers full-time employment, excellent pay and benefits, and the opportunity to advance, according to organizers.

Contractors have hundreds of jobs to fill. With the recent passage of the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act, Georgia is expected to receive $8.9 billion to fund the repairs of roads and highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years, fueling a continued demand for workers across the road construction industry.

Visit GeorgiaRoadJobs.com to learn about the industry and register for the job fair.

