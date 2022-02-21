Golden Harvest to give away food at 3 sites in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold three contact-free mobile markets this week in Columbia County to distribute food to those who need it.

The mobile markets include:

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Grovetown Elementary School, 300 Ford Ave., Grovetown.

1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Ms. Myrt’s House day-care center, 110 Hardy Drive in Grovetown.

Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Second Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 3425 Rosemont Road in Appling.

The distributions are for Georgia residents, who should bring a state-issued ID.

For your safety, remain in your car throughout the distribution.

Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and distributed more than 23 million meals since the start of the pandemic. Data from Feeding America shows 1 in 7 people in the food bank’s service area are experiencing food insecurity.

