Advertisement

Golden Harvest to give away food at 3 sites in Columbia County

Golden Harvest works to keep community fed.
Golden Harvest works to keep community fed.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold three contact-free mobile markets this week in Columbia County to distribute food to those who need it.

The mobile markets include:

  • 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Grovetown Elementary School, 300 Ford Ave., Grovetown.
  • 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Ms. Myrt’s House day-care center, 110 Hardy Drive in Grovetown.
  • Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Second Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 3425 Rosemont Road in Appling.

The distributions are for Georgia residents, who should bring a state-issued ID.

For your safety, remain in your car throughout the distribution.

Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and distributed more than 23 million meals since the start of the pandemic. Data from Feeding America shows 1 in 7 people in the food bank’s service area are experiencing food insecurity.

MORE | Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia, South Carolina

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Crews are working a car fire on I-20 near Exit 5.
Crews working car fire on I-20 East
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

Latest News

President Woodrow Wilson’s name has been removed from two buildings at Princeton University,...
Woodrow Wilson home offers special Presidents Day tours
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
‘A young kid that was able to make his dream come true’, 21-year-old started his production...
‘A young kid that was able to make his dream come true’: 21-year-old started his production company in middle school
Richmond County scrap tire recycling set this weekend