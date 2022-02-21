Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia, South Carolina

gasoline
gasoline(PRNewswire)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The average gas price in Georgia and South Carolina continues to rise.

GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina showed an increase last week of 3.2 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.29 on Monday. That’s 29.6 cents higher than a month ago and 87.7 cents higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, AAA reported the average gas price Monday in Georgia as $3.37 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier, nearly a quarter per gallon from a month earlier and 86 cents from a year earlier.

AAA reports the average price as $3.38 in Augusta on Monday and $3.34 in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

The rise in gas prices is being fueled by concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

And with the traditional spring surge in gas costs just a few weeks away, De Haan said prices could continue to rise.

“The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices,” De Haan said.

In fact, veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said recently he can see gas prices going up to $5 a gallon — or even $6.50 or $7 in some areas.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WCSC and Fox Carolina News

