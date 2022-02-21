Deputies seeking pair who robbed Family Dollar store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hoping for clues from the public, deputies released surveillance photos of two people who robbed a Family Dollar in Augusta.

The robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1991 Broad St., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in a red hoodie, black pants and a mask pulled out a pistol and demanded that employees open the register, deputies said. The employees handed over the cash drawer, which the man took before fleeing with another man who was wearing all red clothing and black mask.

The robbers were last seen on foot, running toward Curry Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Both robbers should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said, and you shouldn’t try to approach them.

Anyone with information on the robbers is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

