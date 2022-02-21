Advertisement

Deputies seeking pair who robbed Family Dollar store in Augusta

Deputies say this pair robbed a Family Dollar at 1991 Broad St.
Deputies say this pair robbed a Family Dollar at 1991 Broad St.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hoping for clues from the public, deputies released surveillance photos of two people who robbed a Family Dollar in Augusta.

The robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1991 Broad St., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

CRIME | eorgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef

A man in a red hoodie, black pants and a mask pulled out a pistol and demanded that employees open the register, deputies said. The employees handed over the cash drawer, which the man took before fleeing with another man who was wearing all red clothing and black mask.

The robbers were last seen on foot, running toward Curry Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Both robbers should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said, and you shouldn’t try to approach them.

Anyone with information on the robbers is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine year old juvenile was taped to the hood of a truck by his father in response to a...
Aiken County boy taped to hood of truck; no charges are brought
It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital
Sheronne Harris is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Beef
Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians die in separate accidents, including a hit-and run

Latest News

Paine College
‘It makes me feel accomplished’: Students at Paine College share their experience
Paine College
Paine College: What challenges the school is up against
trash pick up
One local man takes the initiative to pick up trash at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion
Climbing, walking and jumping to pick up trash
Climbing, walking and jumping to pick up trash
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine