Black history parade to honor MLK on Saturday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has teamed up with the Augusta chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to host the Black history parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the theme “When We Fight, We Win.”

It will begin at Dyess Park Community Center, 902 James Brown Blvd., then proceed south on James Brown Boulevard, west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Avenue, east onto Laney Walker Boulevard, north onto 11th Street, and will conclude on D’Antignac Street.

ATLANTA: A foundation named for U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his wife has been established to further the work of the late civil rights pioneer. The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation announced Monday - what would have been Lewis’ 82nd birthday - its goal was to work to “strengthening democracy through civic engagement” and to amplify the voices of rising generations.

