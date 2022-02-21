Advertisement

63-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

The wreck was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road.  

Duane Sheffield, 63, of Grovetown, was struck by a southbound vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:15 a.m.

No autopsy is scheduled, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

