63-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Augusta
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Monday.
The wreck was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road.
Duane Sheffield, 63, of Grovetown, was struck by a southbound vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 1:15 a.m.
No autopsy is scheduled, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
