Thrive at Augusta uses horse therapy to help residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Horses are large and majestic animals and one local horse owner claims spending time with them could be good for those dealing with dementia or other conditions.

Thrive in Augusta uses a pair of horses to help residents.

Brisco and Andie are unlike any other residents at thrive senior living, that’s because they’re horses who’s purpose is bringing a smile to resident’s faces.

“These horses have brought me a lot of happiness here and I love them both and I know all Thrive loves them too.” said Carolyn Wagenaar, a Thrive resident.

For other residents like Mary Lane James, the program brings back fond memories.

“Horses have been in my life for a long time, of course not recently but we had horses in the family and so it’s nice to be able to include that as apart of our enjoyment,” said James,

The program is about more than just enjoyment. It also gives the residents a chance to exercise by walking to visit the horses daily.

Steve Gay, the owner of the horses said they did research before starting the program that shows horses can also be a good source of therapy for a range of conditions.

“When we first started working at the project, I started doing some research on horse therapy and there are many programs where horses are used for PTSD, Dementia, [and] Alzheimer’s,” said Gay,

For him, seeing the residents and others enjoy the horses is a rewarding experience.

“This type of joy that comes from seeing other people enjoy them, there’s just nothing that compares with that,” said Gay.

Wagenaar said it’s the highlight of her day and she thinks the horses feel the same way.

“I think they enjoy seeing us as much as we enjoy visiting with them,” said Wagenaar.

It’s safe to say these residents have the horses eating out of the palm of their hands.

Thrive said they hope to expand by adding benches and providing golf carts to allow even more residents to enjoy these animals.

